Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.40 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 274.40 ($3.47). 26,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 80,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.37).

Journeo Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £45.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

