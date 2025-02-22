Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 75,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

