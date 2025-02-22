Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 54,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 30,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Canadian Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

