Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 54,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 30,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Canadian Gold Stock Up 5.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.
About Canadian Gold
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Gold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.