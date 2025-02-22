Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 57,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Insider Transactions at Bonterra Resources

In other news, Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 137,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$32,253.75. Insiders acquired 207,250 shares of company stock valued at $47,604 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

