VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

