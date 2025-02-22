Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.82. 1,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
