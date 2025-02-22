Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 169.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

GE stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

