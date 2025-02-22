Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2964 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

