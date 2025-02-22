Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

