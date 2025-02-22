DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $471,630.99 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $471,630.99 and approximately $1.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00056882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00004985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000048 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204,417.40 or 2.12553475 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

