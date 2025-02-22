RETARDIO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. RETARDIO has a market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,393.97 or 0.99802701 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.77 or 0.99364535 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.03199623 USD and is up 23.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,818,896.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

