Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.25.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.