Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Up 100% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) rose 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.