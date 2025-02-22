Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.17.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

