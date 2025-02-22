JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was down 3.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $269.28 and last traded at $268.80. Approximately 3,315,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,026,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.25.

Specifically, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.