Mining Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, and Caterpillar are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to investments in companies involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, metals, and other natural resources from the Earth. These stocks can be highly volatile due to fluctuations in commodity prices, production costs, and global economic conditions, making them a potentially high-risk, high-reward investment option. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $17.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $980.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,442. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.18 and its 200 day moving average is $975.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,189. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.85 and its 200 day moving average is $459.50.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,221. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $307.05 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.89 and its 200 day moving average is $372.54.

