iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.