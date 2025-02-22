X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 55,379 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $10.89.

X Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.