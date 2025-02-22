Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,728 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,198.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 336,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 330,430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

