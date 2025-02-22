Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $5.77 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
