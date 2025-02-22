Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

