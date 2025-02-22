Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $429.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $940.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.