Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

