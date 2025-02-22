NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after buying an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,635,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $106.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

