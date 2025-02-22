Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $302.91 and last traded at $299.53. Approximately 56,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Down 7.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.68.

In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total value of $1,118,193.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,139,833. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.