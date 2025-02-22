Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Bailador Technology Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Bailador Technology Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95.
About Bailador Technology Investments
