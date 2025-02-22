ING Groep NV Sells 18,989 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.30, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.76 and a 200 day moving average of $329.67.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

