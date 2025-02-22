Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5,824.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10,882.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

