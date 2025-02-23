Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.