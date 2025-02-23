Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
