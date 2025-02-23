Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.