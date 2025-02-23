Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

