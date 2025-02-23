Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,731,000 after acquiring an additional 274,055 shares during the period. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

