Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires 29,810 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 343.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

