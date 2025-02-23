Ameriprise Financial Appoints Glynis A. Bryan to Board of Directors

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has appointed Glynis A. Bryan to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2025. Bryan will also play a role in the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee from the same date. The decision came upon the recommendation of Ameriprise Financial’s Nominating and Governance Committee.

Most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT), a leading global software and technology solutions integrator from 2007 to 2024, Bryan brings a wealth of financial and leadership experience to the table. Prior to Insight Enterprises, her career path led her to C-level roles at Swift Transportation, Co., and APL Logistics. Bryan held senior finance positions at Ryder Systems, Inc. as well.

Her Board experience is extensive, with directorships at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation since 2020, Wesco International, Inc. since 2023, and Pentair plc, where she served from 2013-2023. Bryan is an alumnus of Florida International University, where she earned her MBA, and York University from where she holds a BA degree.

Under Ameriprise Financial’s standard compensation program for outside directors mentioned in their proxy statement for the 2024 annual shareholders meeting, Bryan will receive a pro rata portion of the annual $190,000 grant of deferred share units. This grant applies to her service period from March 1, 2025, through the date of the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

The announcement underlined that Bryan’s appointment was not a result of any special arrangement or understanding between her and any other persons. The board also confirmed that there are no transactions involving Bryan or her immediate family members that necessitate disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ameriprise Financial’s 8K filing here.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

