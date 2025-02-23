Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of HR opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 111,125 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

