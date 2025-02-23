Analyzing Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 16.38% 12.18% 8.26% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Janus Henderson Group and Triller Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Triller Group.

Risk & Volatility

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Triller Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.47 billion 2.69 $408.90 million $2.56 16.35 Triller Group $54.19 million 3.55 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.97

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Triller Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

