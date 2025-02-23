Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $5.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 310,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKYA opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

