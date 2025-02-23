Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Guardian Pharmacy Services to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GRDN opened at $19.58 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

