Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.