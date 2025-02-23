Analyzing United Rentals (NYSE:URI) & Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eshallgo and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A United Rentals 16.78% 34.21% 10.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Rentals 1 4 9 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eshallgo and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.

United Rentals has a consensus target price of $829.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eshallgo and United Rentals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.38 $10,000.00 N/A N/A United Rentals $15.35 billion 2.79 $2.58 billion $38.75 16.94

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Summary

United Rentals beats Eshallgo on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

