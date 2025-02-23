Comparing Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.10 billion 0.61 $1.21 billion $0.32 183.82 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $8.53 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.00% 7.25% 0.33%

Dividends

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners beats Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

