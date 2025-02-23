Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 195,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 209,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

