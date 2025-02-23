StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.42.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

