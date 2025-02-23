AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

AMC stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 153.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,801,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 936,618 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

