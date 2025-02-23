Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,668 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

