Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

FIVN stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Five9 by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 682,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 493,709 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Five9 by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 654,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,979 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Five9 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

