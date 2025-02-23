Glenn Henry Stevens Sells 15,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 15,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,718.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

StoneX Group stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

StoneX Group shares are going to split on Monday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 21st.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Creative Planning grew its position in StoneX Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

