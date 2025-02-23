GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.37. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
About GigaMedia
