TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TransUnion by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 356,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,456,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,154,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,251,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

TransUnion announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

